The art of brewing the perfect cup of Kona coffee

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Greenwell Farms on the island of Hawaii to discover the world of Kona coffee and the art of cupping with Certified Q-grader Chai.

Only coffee beans grown in the Kona District on the Big Island can claim the title Kona coffee. The identical bean grown on Kauai or Maui, for example, cannot legally be called Kona coffee.

Be sure to check out the upcoming Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Nov 4-13 2022.

Tom Wilmer / Estate grown Kona coffee trees at historic Greenwell Farms on the Big Island of Hawaii

