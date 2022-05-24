© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The art of brewing the perfect cup of Kona coffee

Published May 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Chai--a certified Q grader by the Coffee Institute shares techniques for creating the perfect cup of coffee.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Greenwell Farms on the island of Hawaii to discover the world of Kona coffee and the art of cupping with Certified Q-grader Chai.

Only coffee beans grown in the Kona District on the Big Island can claim the title Kona coffee. The identical bean grown on Kauai or Maui, for example, cannot legally be called Kona coffee.

Be sure to check out the upcoming Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Nov 4-13 2022.

Tom Wilmer
Estate grown Kona coffee trees at historic Greenwell Farms on the Big Island of Hawaii

This show originally aired August 6,2019 is re-shared as a "Best-of-the-Best" Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
