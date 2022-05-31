Sightline Hospitality's Kirk Pederson—creating authentic, immersive travel experiences

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Sightline Hospitality’s president, Kirk Pederson at the Axiom Hotel, situated in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood.

hotelbusiness.com / Kirk Pederson, President of Sightline Hospitality

Pederson shares fascinating insights about the current status of the hospitality industry as it rebounds and thrives in a post-COVID world.

Tom Wilmer / San Francisco waterfront with iconic Ferry Building (circa-1915) in foreground.

He also shares cool experiential and engaging travel experiences that exemplify the premise of Sightline’s authentic hospitality offered at its U.S. mainland and Hawaiian Island hotels.

The underbed music cut In Between was performed by Canadian musician Daniel Casavant.

