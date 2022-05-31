© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sightline Hospitality's Kirk Pederson—creating authentic, immersive travel experiences

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:55 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Iconic SF Cable Car stops directly in front of Axiom Hotel in heart of Union Square neighborhood.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Sightline Hospitality’s president, Kirk Pederson at the Axiom Hotel, situated in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood.

Kirk Pederson, President of Sightline Hospitality

Pederson shares fascinating insights about the current status of the hospitality industry as it rebounds and thrives in a post-COVID world.

Tom Wilmer
San Francisco waterfront with iconic Ferry Building (circa-1915) in foreground.

He also shares cool experiential and engaging travel experiences that exemplify the premise of Sightline’s authentic hospitality offered at its U.S. mainland and Hawaiian Island hotels.

The underbed music cut In Between was performed by Canadian musician Daniel Casavant.
You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com.

