Adam Savage and his cohorts share insights about SiliCon--Silicon Valley's premier Comic Con

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Adam Savage’s Cave in San Francisco for a conversation about the upcoming SiliCon—Silicon Valley’s premier Comic Con.

Tune in for fascinating commentary by SiliCon’s creative director Adam Savage (former co-host of Discovery Channel’s MythBusters television series).

Randi Hair / Adam Savage's Cave---also a metaphor for what it looks like inside Adam Savage's brain.

Executive director Trip Hunter, award-winning model maker Fon Davis and artist Jen Schachter all jump in with Adam for a rollicking and mesmerizing repartee. Come along and join the party.

SiliCon features the best in pop culture, tech, science, makers, artists, cosplay, gaming, comic creators, actors (including George Takei and Christopher Lloyd), authors, NASA scientist presenters and a diverse array of workshops.

Randi Hair / SiliCon artists talking story at Adam Savage's Cave in San Francisco, (left to right) Fon Davis, Jen Schachter, Adam Savage, Trip Hunter

Adam Savage noted, “SiliCon’s goal is to bring together people with long histories of creating—from filmmakers and actors, to artists, authors, engineers, scientists, technologist, and makers who will share their creativity and dynamic enthusiasm.”

Randi Hair / One of the fish that Adam Savage talks about in the interview about SiliCon

The two-day SiliCon event is scheduled for August 27-28, 2022 at the San Jose McEnry Convention Center.



CLICK HERE TO ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

