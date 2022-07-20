Mythbuster’s Adam Savage and Trip Hunter talk SiliCon--San Jose's premier Comic Con

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Adam Savage’s Cave in San Francisco for a conversation about the upcoming SiliCon—Silicon Valley’s premier Comic Con.

SiliCon’s Creative Director Adam Savage (former co-host of Discovery Channel’s MythBusters television series) and Silicon’s Executive director Trip Hunter share fascinating insights.

Randi Hair / Inside glimpse of Adam Savage's San Francisco "Cave" workshop--a metaphor for what it looks like inside Savage's brain.

Highlights of the event include: the best in pop culture, tech, science, makers, artists, cosplay, gaming, comic creators, actors (including George Takei and Christopher Lloyd), authors, NASA scientist presenters and a diverse array of workshops.

The two-day SiliCon event is scheduled for August 27-28, 2022 at the San Jose McEnry Convention Center. Click here to purchase tickets.

This show is a condensed version of a previous 54 minute podcast show featuring some of Silicon’s featured artists in addition to Savage and Hunter.

