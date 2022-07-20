© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mythbuster’s Adam Savage and Trip Hunter talk SiliCon--San Jose's premier Comic Con

Published July 20, 2022 at 8:44 PM PDT
Adam Savage (left) Trip Hunter (center) Tom Wilmer (left).jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Adam Savage Silicon's Creative Director (left) with Trip Hunter, Executive Director (center) talk with correspondent Tom Wilmer about Silicon Valley's premier comic con event.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Adam Savage’s Cave in San Francisco for a conversation about the upcoming SiliCon—Silicon Valley’s premier Comic Con.

SiliCon’s Creative Director Adam Savage (former co-host of Discovery Channel’s MythBusters television series) and Silicon’s Executive director Trip Hunter share fascinating insights.

Inside Adam Savage's San Francisco Cave--a metaphor for the inside of Adam's brain 2.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Inside glimpse of Adam Savage's San Francisco "Cave" workshop--a metaphor for what it looks like inside Savage's brain.

Highlights of the event include: the best in pop culture, tech, science, makers, artists, cosplay, gaming, comic creators, actors (including George Takei and Christopher Lloyd), authors, NASA scientist presenters and a diverse array of workshops.

The two-day SiliCon event is scheduled for August 27-28, 2022 at the San Jose McEnry Convention Center. Click here to purchase tickets.

This show is a condensed version of a previous 54 minute podcast show featuring some of Silicon’s featured artists in addition to Savage and Hunter.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer