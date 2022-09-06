Exploring South Bend, Indiana’s Studebaker Museum and the opulent Oliver mansion.

The Studebaker family started their trajectory as a seminal icon of American automobile manufacturers back in 1852 when the Studebaker brothers started a South Bend, Indiana blacksmith shop.

Studebaker National Museum / The Studebaker's circa-1852 blacksmith shop in South Bend, Indiana

In 1902 they introduced a line of electric vehicles. Studebaker remained as an iconic and sometimes trendsetting manufacturer until the mid 1960 when their last car rolled off the Ontario, Canada production line.

Tom Wilmer / Mid-1950s classic Studebaker

Studebaker’s last hurrah was the classic Avanti, crafted by legendary industrial designer Raymond Loewy. The Avanti, unveiled in 1962, remains as a timeless, treasured Mid-Century Modern work of manufacturing art.

Come along and join Maria Drevet, Program Manager at the South Bend, Indiana Studebaker National Museum.

South Bend & Mishawaka, Indiana Tourism / Elegant Oliver Mansion in South Bend, Indiana

Next door to the Museum is the 38-room Oliver Mansion built by J.D. Oliver owner of the South Bend, Indiana based Oliver Chilled Plow Company.

The mansion is striking due to its opulence with 14 fireplaces, hand-hewn stone exterior and leaded glass windows. It remains a timeless classic--One hundred and twenty six years later one has the sense that the family just stepped out for a stroll.

Join Marilyn Thompson, Director of Marketing with the History Museum of South Bend, Indiana at the Oliver mansion.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—from swimming in the iconic Neptune pool to Dining in Hearst’s private guest house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio