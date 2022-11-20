© 2022 KCBX
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Green Bay’s OMG brews and oh-yah Boohyah

Published November 20, 2022 at 2:40 AM PST
Ahnapee Brewery Nick Calloway.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Nick Calloway at the taps in Green Bay, Wisconsin's Ahnapee Brewery

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Green Bay, Wisconsin as he pursues trendsetting breweries followed by a visit with Dan Nitka, owner of the legendary Boohyah Shed where they serve delectable chicken-soup on steroids.

We’ll start our journey at Badger State Brewing with Jennifer Radloff, events coordinator. It’s conveniently located a stone’s throw from the Green Bay Packer’s stadium where the hot new beer, among many is the Mango Mai Tai.

Jen Radloff Badger State Brewery.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Jen Radloff takes a turn serving up brews at Badger State Brewery in Green Bay, Wisonsin

Next up is a visit at Ahnapee Brewery with owner/brewmaster Nick Calloway where we discover his daring brews, including a popular mushroom beer.

Nick Calloway Ahnapee Brewery.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Nick Calloway at his Ahnapee Brewery tasting room.

David Malcolm, founder and head brewer over at Zimbaldi Beer talks about his seasonal favorites including Maple Brown Ale.

David Malcolm owner Zimbaldi Beer.JPG
Zimbaldi Beer
/
David Malcolm, brewmaster and owner at Zimbaldi Beer in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Dan Nitka at the Boohyah Shed talks about his ever-popular chicken-soup on steroids. Boohyah Shed is a cozy hole-in-the-wall in the best sense of the phrase.

Dan Nitka Boohyah .jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Dan Nitka entertains diners at the Boohyah Shed in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Nitka’s chicken soup commands an ardent local following, with a viral take-out business—but travel down the road less than 30 miles and if you mention Boohyah soup they probably won’t know what you’re talking about.

Nitka says, "Booyah really is chicken soup on steroids. It’s basically just chicken, green beans, celery, peas and carrots, but when people ask me for the recipe, I tell them I would probably have to shoot you first."

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
