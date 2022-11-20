Green Bay’s OMG brews and oh-yah Boohyah

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Green Bay, Wisconsin as he pursues trendsetting breweries followed by a visit with Dan Nitka, owner of the legendary Boohyah Shed where they serve delectable chicken-soup on steroids.

We’ll start our journey at Badger State Brewing with Jennifer Radloff, events coordinator. It’s conveniently located a stone’s throw from the Green Bay Packer’s stadium where the hot new beer, among many is the Mango Mai Tai.

Tom Wilmer / Jen Radloff takes a turn serving up brews at Badger State Brewery in Green Bay, Wisonsin

Next up is a visit at Ahnapee Brewery with owner/brewmaster Nick Calloway where we discover his daring brews, including a popular mushroom beer.

Tom Wilmer / Nick Calloway at his Ahnapee Brewery tasting room.

David Malcolm, founder and head brewer over at Zimbaldi Beer talks about his seasonal favorites including Maple Brown Ale.

Zimbaldi Beer / David Malcolm, brewmaster and owner at Zimbaldi Beer in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Dan Nitka at the Boohyah Shed talks about his ever-popular chicken-soup on steroids. Boohyah Shed is a cozy hole-in-the-wall in the best sense of the phrase.

Tom Wilmer / Dan Nitka entertains diners at the Boohyah Shed in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Nitka’s chicken soup commands an ardent local following, with a viral take-out business—but travel down the road less than 30 miles and if you mention Boohyah soup they probably won’t know what you’re talking about.

Nitka says, "Booyah really is chicken soup on steroids. It’s basically just chicken, green beans, celery, peas and carrots, but when people ask me for the recipe, I tell them I would probably have to shoot you first."

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

