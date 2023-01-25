Planes of Fame Warbird Museum relocating to Santa Maria Airport

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Santa Maria, California airport for a visit with Jane Hinton, Director of Development and Steve Hinton, President of the Planes of Fame Air Museum based in Chino, California.

Jane and Steve talk about their plans to relocate Planes of Fame from Chino to Santa Maria Airport, with a tentative date to open the new warbird museum in the fall of 2025.

Planes of Fame Air Museum / Steve Hinton, President of Planes of Fame Air Museum

Hinton notes, “Every day at Planes of Fame Air Museum, you can experience history - both the reliving of it and the making of it. Planes of Fame Air Museum has maintained a fleet of flyable historic aircraft for over 60 years!

"Our founder, Ed Maloney, collected the aircraft when no one else thought it was important. Thanks to his foresight, more than 200 WWII aircraft survived the scrap heap, and are on display here or at other museums around the world.

Planes of Fame Air Museum / B-17G static display at Planes of Fame Air Museum located in Chino, California

Hinton added, "We maintain and restore the aircraft with the help of our dedicated volunteers. Our Education Programs team provides tours to school children and other groups, using S.T.E.A.M concepts or telling the tales of our veterans to honor their service."

