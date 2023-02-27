Managing success in historic Fredericksburg TX

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Fredericksburg, Texas for a visit with Brady Closson President & CEO Fredericksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Fredericksburg CVB / Brady Closson-Fredericksburg, Texas CVB President & CEO

Closson shares insights about Fredericksburg’s delicate balance of managing success as a super popular travel destination located just an hour from San Antonio.

A combination of a most charming main street with historic architecture, more than 150 family-owned shops, galleries, boutiques and trendy wine tasting rooms, draw visitors from around the state and around the world.

The art of managing success spurred the Convention & Visitors Bureau to develop a multifaceted sustainable stewardship initiative. The program includes stimulating mid-week and off season visitors; outdoor adventures (including wildflower and rural ranchland explorations; promoting their dark sky initiative and much more.

Fredericksburg TX CVB / Historic main street, Fredericksburg, TX

Come along and join Closson to discover the rest of the story of the historic Texas Hill Country town that dates from the 1840s when German immigrants first settled here.

Tom Wilmer / Historic structures abound in Fredericksburg, TX

The Intro and Outro underbed music was performed by renowned Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez, based in the historic town of Marble Falls.

