Sugar Land, Texas—from historic company town to one of America’s most business friendly cities

Published July 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM PDT
Elizabeth Huff Sugar Land TX.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Elizabeth huff, Sugar Land, Texas Director of Economic Developent.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Sugar Land’s Director of Economic Development, Elizabeth Huff.

Right now the city is in the midst of reimagining engaging reuse possibilities for the old Imperial Sugar empire’s massive century-old brick buildings.

Old Imperial Sugar factory Sugar Land TX.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The old Imperial Sugar factory in Sugar Land, Texas is ripe for imaginative reuse.

And this is just one component of the city’s imaginative initiatives to propel community engagement and attract new businesses.

Come along and join the conversation with rising-star Elizabeth Huff.

The underbed music in this show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
