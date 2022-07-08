Sugar Land Space Cowboys hits it out of the ballpark with stellar community engagement

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Constellation field for a conversation with marketing director Amy Johnson.

Tom Wilmer / Sugar Land Space Cowboy in the bull pen.

Across America, there are minor league baseball teams that do an amazing job of catering to their loyal local communities.

The viral community fan base is predicated on the teams’ masterful ability to engage their fans—most often entire families.

Tom Wilmer / Kids love Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Splash Pad

The ticket prices are always affordable and there’s always a litany of fun engaging activities for the kids.

Courtesy Sugar Land Space Cowboys MLB / Sugar Land Space Cowboys logo

The Space Cowboys are a Triple-A minor league team with the Houston Astros claiming a proud ownership stake. The team is a member of the Pacific Coast League.

Pacific Coast League / MLB Pacific Coast League logo

The underbed music was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter John Arthur Martinez.

Courtesy John Arthur Martinez / Texas Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez

