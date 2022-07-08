© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sugar Land Space Cowboys hits it out of the ballpark with stellar community engagement

Published July 8, 2022
Amy Johnson with Sugar Land Space Cowboys.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Amy Johnson Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Marketing Director with team mascot Orion the Cosmic Canine

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Constellation field for a conversation with marketing director Amy Johnson.

Space Cowboy at bat.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Sugar Land Space Cowboy in the bull pen.

Across America, there are minor league baseball teams that do an amazing job of catering to their loyal local communities.

The viral community fan base is predicated on the teams’ masterful ability to engage their fans—most often entire families.

Space Cowboys water park.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Kids love Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Splash Pad

The ticket prices are always affordable and there’s always a litany of fun engaging activities for the kids.

Space cowboys Logo.jpg
Courtesy Sugar Land Space Cowboys MLB
/
Sugar Land Space Cowboys logo

The Space Cowboys are a Triple-A minor league team with the Houston Astros claiming a proud ownership stake. The team is a member of the Pacific Coast League.

Pacific Coast League Logo.jpg
Pacific Coast League
/
MLB Pacific Coast League logo

Click here to learn more about Sugar Land, Texas.

The underbed music was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter John Arthur Martinez.

John Arthur Martinez.jpeg
Courtesy John Arthur Martinez
/
Texas Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez

Texas
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
