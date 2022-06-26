© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sugar Land’s culinary maestros with a Venezuelan flair

Published June 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Robert White (left) with his brother-in-law partner Victor Litwinenko at their Jupiter Pizza and Waffle Company in downtown Sugar Land, Texas.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Jupiter Pizza and Waffles Company in the heart of downtown Sugar Land, Texas.

We’ll meet up with the passionate culinary duo, brothers-in-law Victor Litwinenko and Robert White. Born and raised in Venezuela, when they emigrated to America they bought with them a South American flair to their eclectic and oftentimes daring, but definitely most addictive cuisine.

Come along and join the conversation with Robert and Victor at Jupiter Pizza and Waffles hunkered front row center in Sugar Land’s Town Square Park.

The underbed music was preformed by award-winning Marble Falls based musician John Arthur Martinez.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
