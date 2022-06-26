Sugar Land’s culinary maestros with a Venezuelan flair

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Jupiter Pizza and Waffles Company in the heart of downtown Sugar Land, Texas.

We’ll meet up with the passionate culinary duo, brothers-in-law Victor Litwinenko and Robert White. Born and raised in Venezuela, when they emigrated to America they bought with them a South American flair to their eclectic and oftentimes daring, but definitely most addictive cuisine.

Come along and join the conversation with Robert and Victor at Jupiter Pizza and Waffles hunkered front row center in Sugar Land’s Town Square Park.

The underbed music was preformed by award-winning Marble Falls based musician John Arthur Martinez.

