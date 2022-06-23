Sugar Land, Texas Mayor—engaging community and public/private partnerships

Join the conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer visiting with Sugar Land, Texas mayor, Joe Zimmerman to explore the city in the southeastern shadow of Houston and how it's responsive to the needs and wants of the multi-cultural community.

Melissa Ragu / Mayor of Sugar Land, Texas Joe Zimmerman.

Zimmerman shares fascinating insights about the public/private partnerships that make things happen and gets things done. He also talks about how the city created one of the safest cities in Texas.

Tom Wilmer / The city of Sugar Land grew up around the old Imperial Sugar company town. The refinery has closed permanently but the city of Sugar Land has some exciting plans and prospects for reuse of the abandoned plant.

