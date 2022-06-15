© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

University of Houston at Sugar Land—empowering students, engaging community

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM PDT
Kimberly Williams (left) Tom Wilmer (center) Beth Johnson (left) UH Sugar Land.jpeg
Melissa Ragu
/
Kimberly Williams (left) Tom Wilmer (center) Beth Johnson (right) talk about the University of Houston Sugar Land's offerings

The University of Houston at Sugar Land offers 22 undergraduate and graduate programs from the Colleges of Nursing, Technology, Education, Social Work, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

UH Sugar Land campus building.jpeg
University of Houston at Sugar Land
/
University of Houston at Sugar Land campus building

UH Sugar Land also works in tandem with the onsite Wharton County Junior College where students can complete their first two years and then migrate directly to UH Sugar Land

brazos-hall_2kpx.jpeg
University of Houston at Sugar Land
/
Brazos Hall University of Houston at Sugar Land, Texas

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the College of Technology for an insightful conversation with Beth Johnson, executive director, public relations and community partnerships and program director, Kimberly Williams.

UH Sugar Land College of Technology.jpg
University of Houston at Sugar Land
/
University of Houston at Sugar Land's College of technology

To learn more about Sugar Land, Texas click here.

The underbed music selection, Cherry Spring Swing, was performed by Marble Falls, Texas based musician John Arthur Martinez.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More