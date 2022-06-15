University of Houston at Sugar Land—empowering students, engaging community
The University of Houston at Sugar Land offers 22 undergraduate and graduate programs from the Colleges of Nursing, Technology, Education, Social Work, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
UH Sugar Land also works in tandem with the onsite Wharton County Junior College where students can complete their first two years and then migrate directly to UH Sugar Land
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the College of Technology for an insightful conversation with Beth Johnson, executive director, public relations and community partnerships and program director, Kimberly Williams.
