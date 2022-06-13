© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hope Biosciences—offers hope via regenerative medicine

Published June 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM PDT
Donna Chang Hope Bioscience.png
Melissa Raju, Sugar Land Convention & Visitor Services
/
Donna Chang, CEO Hope Biosciences.

Donna Chang, CEO at Hope Biosciences in Sugar Land, Texas shares insights about the past, present and future of stem cell science and research.

Hope Biosciences researchers at work.jpeg
Hope Biosciences
/
Hope Biosciences researchers

Chang talks about growing non-embryonic-origin mesenchymal stem cells in dosages ample enough to serve as effective treatments and also the banking of an individual’s stem cells for use later in life.

Hope Biosciences researcher.jpeg
Hope Biosciences
/
A labratory technician clad in her cleanroom suit peers through a microscope.

Clinical research trials, conducted through Hope Bioscience’s foundation, include treatment protocols for Parkinson’s disease, Cerebral Palsy, spinal cord injury, Primary Lateral Sclerosis, chronic musculoskeletal pain, traumatic brain injury, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and more.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple PodcastiHeartRadio,the NPR One App & Stitcher.com.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
