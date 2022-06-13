Hope Biosciences—offers hope via regenerative medicine

Donna Chang, CEO at Hope Biosciences in Sugar Land, Texas shares insights about the past, present and future of stem cell science and research.

Hope Biosciences / Hope Biosciences researchers

Chang talks about growing non-embryonic-origin mesenchymal stem cells in dosages ample enough to serve as effective treatments and also the banking of an individual’s stem cells for use later in life.

Hope Biosciences / A labratory technician clad in her cleanroom suit peers through a microscope.

Clinical research trials, conducted through Hope Bioscience’s foundation, include treatment protocols for Parkinson’s disease, Cerebral Palsy, spinal cord injury, Primary Lateral Sclerosis, chronic musculoskeletal pain, traumatic brain injury, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and more.

