Century-old Tramontina—legendary Brazilian-based cookware manufacturer’s Sugar Land, Texas massive distribution center
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Luiz Sganderlla, vice president of operations at Tramontina cookware’s one million square-foot distribution center in Sugar Land, Texas.
Tramontina is a century old, family-owned Brazilian based company with a presence in more than 120 countries.
In addition to a wide array of high-end culinary utensil offerings, Tramontina also produces agricultural and gardening tools and much more. Come along and join the conversation with Luiz.
