Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Century-old Tramontina—legendary Brazilian-based cookware manufacturer’s Sugar Land, Texas massive distribution center

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
/
Tramontina's Sugar Land, Texas showroom.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Luiz Sganderlla, vice president of operations at Tramontina cookware’s one million square-foot distribution center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Tom Wilmer
/
Luiz Sganderlla, Tramontina's Vice President of Operations based in Sugar Land. Texas.

Tramontina is a century old, family-owned Brazilian based company with a presence in more than 120 countries.

Tramontina
/
Tramontina's popular aluminum non-stick porcelain cookware

In addition to a wide array of high-end culinary utensil offerings, Tramontina also produces agricultural and gardening tools and much more. Come along and join the conversation with Luiz.

Tramontina Corporation
/
Tramontina also produces an array of tools

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast

Tom Wilmer
/
a small snippet of Tramontina's one million sqaure-foot warehouse distribution center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
