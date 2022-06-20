Century-old Tramontina—legendary Brazilian-based cookware manufacturer’s Sugar Land, Texas massive distribution center

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Luiz Sganderlla, vice president of operations at Tramontina cookware’s one million square-foot distribution center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Tom Wilmer / Luiz Sganderlla, Tramontina's Vice President of Operations based in Sugar Land. Texas.

Tramontina is a century old, family-owned Brazilian based company with a presence in more than 120 countries.

Tramontina / Tramontina's popular aluminum non-stick porcelain cookware

In addition to a wide array of high-end culinary utensil offerings, Tramontina also produces agricultural and gardening tools and much more. Come along and join the conversation with Luiz.

Tramontina Corporation / Tramontina also produces an array of tools

