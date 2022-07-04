Rocking at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas

Located just 22 miles from the heart of Houston, Texas, Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre is not the place to do your banking but you can bank on an endless stream of world-class performers and performances at the 200,000 square-foot venue with seating for 6,400.

Upcoming shows include Lyle Lovett, Alicia Keys, The Beach Boys, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Bonnie Raitt and many more.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Michael Rilley, General Manager at Smart Financial Centre.

Melissa Ragu / Michael Rilley, G.M. at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

According to Rilley, Smart Financial Centre is ranked 7th in the world in tickets sales for venues under 10,000 seats (Pollstar 2019 Mid-Year Rankings).

The Centre hosts a diverse line up of programming including national and international music and comedy artists, family shows, theatrically-staged Broadway productions, as well as cultural and performing arts attractions.

The 200,000-square-foot, indoor climate-controlled venue incorporates innovative movable walls that can expand and contract to create four different seating capacities that range from an intimate setting of 1,900 seats to a maximum of 6,400, including: fourteen luxury suites, corporate hospitality areas, and the latest sound, light and video technology.

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is managed by Ambassador Theater Group (ATG) and owned by the City of Sugar Land.

