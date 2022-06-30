The Incredible story of Sugar Land’s Pink Zebra

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer visiting with Tom and Kelly Gaines, the owners of Pink Zebra, a unique fragrance and distinctive fragrance wax sprinkles, soaps and sanitizer company based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Pink Zebra / Pink Zebra associates convention with Kelly and Tom Gaines, front row-center

The underbed music was preformed by award-winning Marble Falls, Texas based musician John Arthur Martinez.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio.

