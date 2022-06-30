© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Incredible story of Sugar Land’s Pink Zebra

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:17 PM PDT
Tom & Kelly Gaines visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at their Pink Zebra headquarters and factory in Sugar Land, Texas

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer visiting with Tom and Kelly Gaines, the owners of Pink Zebra, a unique fragrance and distinctive fragrance wax sprinkles, soaps and sanitizer company based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Pink Zebra associates convention with Kelly and Tom Gaines, front row-center

The underbed music was preformed by award-winning Marble Falls, Texas based musician John Arthur Martinez.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
