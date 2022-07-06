© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cullinan Park—an urban wilderness in the heart of Sugar Land, TX

Published July 6, 2022 at 8:46 PM PDT
White Lake at Cullinan Park, Sugar Land TX.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
White Lake at Sugar Land TX Cullinan Park.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with William Hajdik, Sugar Land, Texas Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation at Cullinan Park.

William Hajdik.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
William Hajdik, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Sugar Land, Texas.

It’s a captivating urban wilderness, adjacent to Sugar Land Regional Airport. Cullinan Park spans 754 acres of prairie and woodlands, with White Lake as a fitting centerpiece. The parkland was first settled in 1828 by one of Stephen F. Austin’s pioneering Texans.

Cullinan Park Sugar Land White Lake view spot.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
White Lake at Cullinan Park's wildlife viewing tower is popular with kids and adults alike.

The Underbed music in the show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez.

John Arthur Martinez.jpeg
Courtesy John Arthur Martinez
/
Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More