Cullinan Park—an urban wilderness in the heart of Sugar Land, TX
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with William Hajdik, Sugar Land, Texas Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation at Cullinan Park.
It’s a captivating urban wilderness, adjacent to Sugar Land Regional Airport. Cullinan Park spans 754 acres of prairie and woodlands, with White Lake as a fitting centerpiece. The parkland was first settled in 1828 by one of Stephen F. Austin’s pioneering Texans.
The Underbed music in the show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez.
