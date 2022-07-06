Cullinan Park—an urban wilderness in the heart of Sugar Land, TX

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with William Hajdik, Sugar Land, Texas Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation at Cullinan Park.

Tom Wilmer / William Hajdik, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Sugar Land, Texas.

It’s a captivating urban wilderness, adjacent to Sugar Land Regional Airport. Cullinan Park spans 754 acres of prairie and woodlands, with White Lake as a fitting centerpiece. The parkland was first settled in 1828 by one of Stephen F. Austin’s pioneering Texans.

Tom Wilmer / White Lake at Cullinan Park's wildlife viewing tower is popular with kids and adults alike.

The Underbed music in the show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez.

Courtesy John Arthur Martinez / Texas Hill Country musician and songwriter, John Arthur Martinez

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio