Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland VP shares distinctive Emerald Isle vacation destinations

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM PDT
Niall Gibbons Chief Executive Tourism Ireland (left) Tom Wilmer (Center) Alison Metcalfe EVP Tourism Ireland(right)_.jpeg
John Duffy
/
Niall Gibbons Chief Executive Tourism Ireland (left) Tom Wilmer (Center) Alison Metcalfe EVP Tourism Ireland(right)

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland's Executive Vice President, North America & Australia met with correspondent Tom Wilmer to share unique and memorable destinations round the Emerald Isle.

Skellig Michael Island.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Skellig Michael Island's 6th Century monastic beehive huts-- locale for two Star Wars films.

Metcalfe shares some of her favorite experiences, including the historic city of Cork to the film locations for Game of Thrones and Star Wars; Belfast’s Titanic Museum, savoring the Wild Atlantic Coast and much more.

Coastline County Kerry.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Captivating coastline County Kerry, Ireland.

Come along and join Metcalfe for a litany of incredibly tantalizing Emerald Isle travel recommendations.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
