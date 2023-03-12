Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland VP shares distinctive Emerald Isle vacation destinations
Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland's Executive Vice President, North America & Australia met with correspondent Tom Wilmer to share unique and memorable destinations round the Emerald Isle.
Metcalfe shares some of her favorite experiences, including the historic city of Cork to the film locations for Game of Thrones and Star Wars; Belfast’s Titanic Museum, savoring the Wild Atlantic Coast and much more.
Come along and join Metcalfe for a litany of incredibly tantalizing Emerald Isle travel recommendations.
