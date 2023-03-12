Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland VP shares distinctive Emerald Isle vacation destinations

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland's Executive Vice President, North America & Australia met with correspondent Tom Wilmer to share unique and memorable destinations round the Emerald Isle.

Tom Wilmer / Skellig Michael Island's 6th Century monastic beehive huts-- locale for two Star Wars films.

Metcalfe shares some of her favorite experiences, including the historic city of Cork to the film locations for Game of Thrones and Star Wars; Belfast’s Titanic Museum, savoring the Wild Atlantic Coast and much more.

Tom Wilmer / Captivating coastline County Kerry, Ireland.

Come along and join Metcalfe for a litany of incredibly tantalizing Emerald Isle travel recommendations.

