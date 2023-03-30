One innocent and two potentially deadly travel encounters

Over the course of the past 35 years traveling around the world on assignments, correspondent Tom Wilmer recalls three of his most memorable encounters. A bad day in a Rabat, Morocco souk.

Graffiti in Nationalist/Catholic neighborhood Belfast, Northern Ireland 1998 / Graffiti in Nationalist/Catholic neighborhood Belfast, Northern Ireland 1998

A friendship with a Northern Ireland policeman that turned potentially deadly; and a naive encounter on the Finnish Frontier border with Russia.

united States naval Institute / Finnish Frontier outpost along border with Russia

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle / Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

