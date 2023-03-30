© 2023 KCBX
One innocent and two potentially deadly travel encounters

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT
Women in alley, Fez, Morocco

Over the course of the past 35 years traveling around the world on assignments, correspondent Tom Wilmer recalls three of his most memorable encounters. A bad day in a Rabat, Morocco souk.

Graffiti in Nationalist/Catholic neighborhood Belfast, Northern Ireland 1998
Graffiti in Nationalist/Catholic neighborhood Belfast, Northern Ireland 1998

A friendship with a Northern Ireland policeman that turned potentially deadly; and a naive encounter on the Finnish Frontier border with Russia.

Finnish Frontier outpost along border with Russia

