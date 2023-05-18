Exploring the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, located on Grand Avenue near Cal Poly, is a showcase of military history. Exhibits are focused on Central Coast residents who served in the military spanning from WWI through WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Tom Wilmer / WWI military uniforms on display at CC Veterans Memorial Museum

An essential aspect of the museum’s mission is the Veterans History Project where more than 500 veteran’s recollections have been recorded to date in conjunction with the Library of Congress.

Tom Wilmer / Sampler of displays at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Communications Director, Sarah Twisselman; President and Director Bart Topham, and U.S. Navy veteran Steve David.

