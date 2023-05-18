© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum staff include Docent Stave David, Communications Director Sarah Twisselman, and CEO Bart Topham

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, located on Grand Avenue near Cal Poly, is a showcase of military history. Exhibits are focused on Central Coast residents who served in the military spanning from WWI through WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Tom Wilmer
WWI military uniforms on display at CC Veterans Memorial Museum

An essential aspect of the museum’s mission is the Veterans History Project where more than 500 veteran’s recollections have been recorded to date in conjunction with the Library of Congress.

Tom Wilmer
Sampler of displays at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Communications Director, Sarah Twisselman; President and Director Bart Topham, and U.S. Navy veteran Steve David.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
