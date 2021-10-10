-
The government collapse in Afghanistan is bringing a flood of emotions for some U.S. veterans who served there. As many of us are watching images and…
Veterans Day honors all of those who have served our country in war or peace. Hear a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett and guests US Army retired Lt.…
Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, this is not just an election year, but also a very important year for everyone to participate and be counted as part…
Many might not know it, but among homeless veterans, women are the fastest growing group. A 2017 Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report…
The Veterans’ Voices art initiative provides an opportunity for those who have served in the armed forces to express themselves through the artistic…
According to the 2017 American Community Survey more than 17,000 veteran’s live in San Luis Obispo County. This week in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day…
Proposition 1 is called the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2018, but only a quarter of the money goes to housing programs for vets.Prop 1 is…
Broadcast date: 5/24/2018 This week on Central Coast Voices in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday we will visit with members of the San Luis…
