© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Author Alec Scott chronicles iconic, old San Francisco places

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM PDT
Book cover, Alec Scott's Oldest San Francisco
courtesy Alec Scott
/
Book cover, Alec Scott's Oldest San Francisco

Oakland based author, Alec Scott’s new book, Oldest San Francisco captures an array of fascinating stories of San Francisco’s oldest places, from institutions such as the San Francisco Art Institute, to the oldest chocolatier, hat maker and so much more.

Oakland based author, Alec Scott
Courtesy Alec Scott
/
Oakland based author, Alec Scott

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alec Scott as he shares unique San Francisco places that are old and classic, such as an iconic French bread bakery with a fabled “starter” that’s been living since the Gold Rush.

Oldest San Francisco also covers culinary destinations such as the oldest restaurant, diner, candy shop and, of course, the first Mission Burrito.

Stories also include the oldest book store, bakery, bike shop and brewery; the oldest mattress maker and auto shop; the oldest Cathedral, synagogue and recording studio; the oldest public and private schools, as well as its first university; the oldest department store, movie theater and stationery shop; the oldest hotel, funeral home and hat-maker.

San Francisco's legendary Alcatraz prison dates from the Civil War era is featured in Alec Scott's new book, Oldest San Francisco
Tom Wilmer
/
San Francisco's legendary Alcatraz prison dates from the Civil War era is featured in Alec Scott's new book, Oldest San Francisco

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR Podcasts logo
NPR
/
NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts
iHeart Radio
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer San Francisco
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More