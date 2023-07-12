Author Alec Scott chronicles iconic, old San Francisco places

Oakland based author, Alec Scott’s new book, Oldest San Francisco captures an array of fascinating stories of San Francisco’s oldest places, from institutions such as the San Francisco Art Institute, to the oldest chocolatier, hat maker and so much more.

Courtesy Alec Scott / Oakland based author, Alec Scott

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Alec Scott as he shares unique San Francisco places that are old and classic, such as an iconic French bread bakery with a fabled “starter” that’s been living since the Gold Rush.

Oldest San Francisco also covers culinary destinations such as the oldest restaurant, diner, candy shop and, of course, the first Mission Burrito.

Stories also include the oldest book store, bakery, bike shop and brewery; the oldest mattress maker and auto shop; the oldest Cathedral, synagogue and recording studio; the oldest public and private schools, as well as its first university; the oldest department store, movie theater and stationery shop; the oldest hotel, funeral home and hat-maker.

Tom Wilmer / San Francisco's legendary Alcatraz prison dates from the Civil War era is featured in Alec Scott's new book, Oldest San Francisco

