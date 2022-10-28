San Francisco’s legendary waterfront Greens vegetarian restaurant hosts guest chefs

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Greens vegetarian restaurant located at Fort Mason with commanding views of the bay and Golden Gate.

Wilmer visits with guest celebrity chefs, including: Adiam Tsegaye, owner/chef at Mela Bistro—Modern Ethiopian Cuisine located in the heart of uptown Oakland, California;

Greens Restaurant / Chef Adiam owner of Mela Bistro, Ethiopian cuisine located in downtown Oakland, California.

2022 James Beard nominee, Heena Patel, owner/chef at Besharam Gujariti Indian Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Dog Patch District; Greens Executive Director, Adam Mischlich;

Greens Restaurant / Greens Executive Director Adam Mischlich (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Katie Reicher, Green’s Executive Chef;

Greens Restaurant / Katie Reicher Executive Chef at San Francisco's legendary Greens Restaurant (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

and Christine Farren, Executive Director of non-profit Foodwise.

Greens Restaurant / Christine Farren, Executive Director of Foodwise (right) with Tom Wilmer

