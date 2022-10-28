San Francisco’s legendary waterfront Greens vegetarian restaurant hosts guest chefs
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Greens vegetarian restaurant located at Fort Mason with commanding views of the bay and Golden Gate.
Wilmer visits with guest celebrity chefs, including: Adiam Tsegaye, owner/chef at Mela Bistro—Modern Ethiopian Cuisine located in the heart of uptown Oakland, California;
2022 James Beard nominee, Heena Patel, owner/chef at Besharam Gujariti Indian Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Dog Patch District; Greens Executive Director, Adam Mischlich;
Katie Reicher, Green’s Executive Chef;
and Christine Farren, Executive Director of non-profit Foodwise.
