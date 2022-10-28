© 2022 KCBX
San Francisco’s legendary waterfront Greens vegetarian restaurant hosts guest chefs

Greens Restaurant
/
Heena Patel, 2022 James Beard Award nominee and owner and chef at Besharam regional Gujarati Indian cuisine restaurant in the Dog Patch District of San Francisco, was one of the Green's guest chefs interviewed by Tom Wilmer.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Greens vegetarian restaurant located at Fort Mason with commanding views of the bay and Golden Gate.

Wilmer visits with guest celebrity chefs, including: Adiam Tsegaye, owner/chef at Mela Bistro—Modern Ethiopian Cuisine located in the heart of uptown Oakland, California;

Greens Restaurant
/
Chef Adiam owner of Mela Bistro, Ethiopian cuisine located in downtown Oakland, California.

2022 James Beard nominee, Heena Patel, owner/chef at Besharam Gujariti Indian Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Dog Patch District; Greens Executive Director, Adam Mischlich;

Greens Restaurant
/
Greens Executive Director Adam Mischlich (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Katie Reicher, Green’s Executive Chef;

Greens Restaurant
/
Katie Reicher Executive Chef at San Francisco's legendary Greens Restaurant (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

and Christine Farren, Executive Director of non-profit Foodwise.

Greens Restaurant
/
Christine Farren, Executive Director of Foodwise (right) with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
