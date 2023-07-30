San Diego Maritime Museum's Spanish Galleon sailing up the coast to visit Morro Bay

The San Salvador is a replica of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s ship that first arrived in San Diego on September 28, 1542.

The San Diego Maritime Museum's full-scale re-creation of Cabrillo’s galleon is scheduled to sail up the California Coast for a ten day visit, hosted by the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

The San Salvador will be moored at the Morro Bay docks from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 20. Tours are available every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($12 adults, Seniors $10, Children $8 0-3 free).

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum for a visit Larry Newland who’s been involved with the Museum since its inception.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle, Neptune Pool, San Simeon, CA.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR / NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

