Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Paws for Patriots at Southeastern Guide Dogs

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 14, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Southeastern Guide Dogs Paws for Patriots program
Courtesy Southeastern Guide Dogs
Southeastern Guide Dogs Paws for Patriots program

Discover the life-saving mission at Southeastern Guide Dogs and their adjunct Paws for Patriots program.

Bobby Newman, owner of J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City, and board member of Southeastern Guide Dogs, shares fascinating insights with correspondent Tom Wilmer and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council representative, Laura Fontanills about the two-year process of training guide dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs' school their K-9 pupils to serve as guide dogs, service dogs, emotional support dogs, facility therapy dogs and Gold Star family dogs.

Newman notes that to date the suicide rate is zero among PTSD veterans who have partnered with a service dog. Statistically, 22 PTSD veterans commit suicide every day. Come along and join Newman in Ybor City to learn the rest of the story.

This show was originally aired July 24, 2021 and is re-shared as a most popular Best-of-the-Best Journeys podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

