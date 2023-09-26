© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring bayside to coastside with San Francisco Peninsula Visitors Bureau

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
Pulgas Water Temple, located just of Interstate 280, Woodside, California
Tom Wilmer
Pulgas Water Temple located just of Interstate 280, Woodside, California is a San Mateo County best-kept-secret.

Jacqueline Joshua, communications manager with San Francisco Peninsula Visitors Bureau shares cool things to do and see along the San Francisco Peninsula.

Jacqueline Joshua shares favorite destinations from South San Francisco down to Palo Alto.

Then it’s up in the hills on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains for a visit at Filoli Gardens and the nearby Pulgas Water Temple (just off Interstate 280 near the town of Woodside).

We’ll also explore endearing oceanside destinations such as Pacifica (a mere 11 miles from SFO) where surfing dogs rule the waves.

It's pumpkin season in Half Moon Bay along Coast Highway 1
Tom Wilmer
It's pumpkin season in Half Moon Bay along Coast Highway 1

Then it’s down coast Highway 1 to the quaint community of Half Moon Bay where pumpkins, Maverick’s mega-waves, and goats at Harley Farms are big-time attractions, along with wineries, hidden-gem eateries, and so much more.

Harley Farms is your one-stop place for anything goat related.
Tom Wilmer
Harley Farms is your one-stop place for anything goat related.

Come along and join the conversation with Jacqueline to discover the rest of the story of San Mateo County’s distinctive allures.

San Mateo County's Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been lighting the way for mariners along the Pacific coast since 1871.
Tom Wilmer
San Mateo County's Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been lighting the way for mariners along the coast since 1871.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
