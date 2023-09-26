Exploring bayside to coastside with San Francisco Peninsula Visitors Bureau

Jacqueline Joshua shares favorite destinations from South San Francisco down to Palo Alto.

Then it’s up in the hills on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains for a visit at Filoli Gardens and the nearby Pulgas Water Temple (just off Interstate 280 near the town of Woodside).

We’ll also explore endearing oceanside destinations such as Pacifica (a mere 11 miles from SFO) where surfing dogs rule the waves.

Tom Wilmer It's pumpkin season in Half Moon Bay along Coast Highway 1

Then it’s down coast Highway 1 to the quaint community of Half Moon Bay where pumpkins, Maverick’s mega-waves, and goats at Harley Farms are big-time attractions, along with wineries, hidden-gem eateries, and so much more.

Tom Wilmer Harley Farms is your one-stop place for anything goat related.

Come along and join the conversation with Jacqueline to discover the rest of the story of San Mateo County’s distinctive allures.

Tom Wilmer San Mateo County's Pigeon Point Lighthouse has been lighting the way for mariners along the coast since 1871.

