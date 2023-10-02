© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Tulsa, Oklahoma via trolley and Art Deco walking tour

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:12 AM PDT
Tulsa, Oklahoma's elegant downtown skyline shines with classic architecture
Tulsa insiders take us on a city trolley-tour and Art Deco architecture walking tour

 

Climb aboard a classic trolley with correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Tulsa, Oklahoma, from urban enclaves to the heart of Black Wall Street.

Tulsa Trolley ready to roll.
Join Grant Bumgarner, Director of Experience Tulsa for a revealing tour of Tulsa.

Upscale neighborhoods abound in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Afterwards will meet up with Jeffrey Tanenhaus, operator of Tulsa Tours.

Jeffrey Tanenhaus Tulsa Tours in his Philcade Building office downtown Tulsa.
Jackie Price, President of Tulsa-based Price Family Properties, joins Tanenhaus for a walkabout to discover Tulsa’s iconic Art Deco and other historic buildings in the heart of downtown Tulsa.

Jackie Price, President, Tulsa based Price Family Properties
In addition to Art Deco buildings there others that are equally enchanting, like the Philcade Building

Downtown Tulsa is graced with elegant architecture.
Secret tunnel connecting Philtower and Philcade buildings in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
