Exploring Tulsa, Oklahoma via trolley and Art Deco walking tour
Tulsa insiders take us on a city trolley-tour and Art Deco architecture walking tour
Climb aboard a classic trolley with correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Tulsa, Oklahoma, from urban enclaves to the heart of Black Wall Street.
Join Grant Bumgarner, Director of Experience Tulsa for a revealing tour of Tulsa.
Afterwards will meet up with Jeffrey Tanenhaus, operator of Tulsa Tours.
Jackie Price, President of Tulsa-based Price Family Properties, joins Tanenhaus for a walkabout to discover Tulsa’s iconic Art Deco and other historic buildings in the heart of downtown Tulsa.
In addition to Art Deco buildings there others that are equally enchanting, like the Philcade Building
