Exploring Tulsa, Oklahoma via trolley and Art Deco walking tour

Climb aboard a classic trolley with correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Tulsa, Oklahoma, from urban enclaves to the heart of Black Wall Street.

Jillian Parks Tulsa Trolley ready to roll.

Join Grant Bumgarner, Director of Experience Tulsa for a revealing tour of Tulsa.

Jillian Parks Upscale neighborhoods abound in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Afterwards will meet up with Jeffrey Tanenhaus, operator of Tulsa Tours.

Jillian Parks Jeffrey Tanenhaus Tulsa Tours in his Philcade Building office downtown Tulsa.

Jackie Price, President of Tulsa-based Price Family Properties, joins Tanenhaus for a walkabout to discover Tulsa’s iconic Art Deco and other historic buildings in the heart of downtown Tulsa.

jillian Parks Jackie Price, President, Tulsa based Price Family Properties

In addition to Art Deco buildings there others that are equally enchanting, like the Philcade Building

Jillian Parks Downtown Tulsa is graced with elegant architecture.

Jillian Parks Secret tunnel connecting Philtower and Philcade buildings in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma

