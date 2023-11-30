© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Land preservation and maintaining trails in Montgomery County, VA

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:23 AM PST
Exploring New River Land Trust and Blacksburg Virginia's Poverty Creek Trails Coalition

The New River Land Trust is dedicated to protecting the farmland, forests, open spaces and historic places in Virginia’s New River region.

Since 2002, the Land Trust has helped conserve more than 57,000 acres in the eight county region. Intrinsic in the Land Trust’s mission is not only conserving land, but ensuring public trail access. Come along and join New River Land Trust’s Executive Director John Eustis.

 Next up is a visit with Todd Priest with the non-profit Poverty Creek Trails Coalition based in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Come along and join the conversation with John Eustis and Todd Priest.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
