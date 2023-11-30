Land preservation and maintaining trails in Montgomery County, VA

The New River Land Trust is dedicated to protecting the farmland, forests, open spaces and historic places in Virginia’s New River region.

Since 2002, the Land Trust has helped conserve more than 57,000 acres in the eight county region. Intrinsic in the Land Trust’s mission is not only conserving land, but ensuring public trail access. Come along and join New River Land Trust’s Executive Director John Eustis.

Next up is a visit with Todd Priest with the non-profit Poverty Creek Trails Coalition based in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Tom Wilmer Todd Priest with Poverty Creek Trails Coalition based in Blacksburg VA

Come along and join the conversation with John Eustis and Todd Priest.

