Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Montgomery County Virginia

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:00 AM PST
Historic architecture abounds in Montgomery County, VA
Tom Wilmer
join Emma Cook, regional tourism expert and Daniel Riley at Blacksburg Tavern

Join Emma Cook, Tourism Program Assistant with Virginia’s Montgomery County Blacksurg, Christiansburg Regional Tourism as she shares some of her favorite things to do and see in the area.

Blacksburg Tavern
Courtesy Blacksburg Tavern
Blacksburg Tavern

Next up is a visit with Daniel Riley, owner of Blacksburg Tavern situated in the oldest house on Main Street (circa-1892) downtown Blacksburg, Virginia.

When the home was built, Main Street was a dirt road and Virginia Tech was then known as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College.

Riley purchased the property in 2007 and converted the old home into The Blacksburg Tavern. Riley noted that he serves a traditional regional farmer’s menu, much like the original family who lived in this house would have prepared: chicken, beef, ham, vegetables, biscuits, apple butter, ice cream, and pie, as well as a full bar with beer, wine, and mixed drinks.

The Blacksburg Tavern features old-time and bluegrass music. The art on the walls depicts local history and landscapes while the wall murals were hand-painted by Virginia McLaughlin, Rileys great-aunt, at the age of 91. House Southern-style favorites include fried chicken, meatloaf, baked ham and beef brisket served with sides like pimento mac & cheese, green beans, and baked apples.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
