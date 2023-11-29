Exploring Montgomery County Virginia

Join Emma Cook, Tourism Program Assistant with Virginia’s Montgomery County Blacksurg, Christiansburg Regional Tourism as she shares some of her favorite things to do and see in the area.

Courtesy Blacksburg Tavern Blacksburg Tavern

Next up is a visit with Daniel Riley, owner of Blacksburg Tavern situated in the oldest house on Main Street (circa-1892) downtown Blacksburg, Virginia.

When the home was built, Main Street was a dirt road and Virginia Tech was then known as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College.

Riley purchased the property in 2007 and converted the old home into The Blacksburg Tavern. Riley noted that he serves a traditional regional farmer’s menu, much like the original family who lived in this house would have prepared: chicken, beef, ham, vegetables, biscuits, apple butter, ice cream, and pie, as well as a full bar with beer, wine, and mixed drinks.

The Blacksburg Tavern features old-time and bluegrass music. The art on the walls depicts local history and landscapes while the wall murals were hand-painted by Virginia McLaughlin, Rileys great-aunt, at the age of 91. House Southern-style favorites include fried chicken, meatloaf, baked ham and beef brisket served with sides like pimento mac & cheese, green beans, and baked apples.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify