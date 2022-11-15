Two class-act places to stay in Bristol, Virginia

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Sean Copley, GM at the Bristol Hotel and Catrina Mullins, GM at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia—the birthplace of Country Music and the site of the annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Music Fest every September.

Tom Wilmer / Bristol Virginia's Sessions Hotel with Ferris Wheel for celebration of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

Both hotels are situated in historic, repurposed structures in the heart of town.

Tom Wilmer / Historic architecture abounds in Bristol, Virginia.

The underbed music cuts used in this show: Our Happy Hour, Game Changer, and I’ll Keep My Heart are from legendary Nashville musician/songwriter Jim Lauderdale’s new album Game Changer.

Elvis Costello commented about Lauderdale, “He’s a man of great style, an exceptional songwriter and tremendous singer.”

Lauderdale has worked with Ralph Stanley, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, John Oats and numerous other stars over the past 30 years, and he continues to rock.