sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Two class-act places to stay in Bristol, Virginia

Published November 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST
Rooftop bar at Bristol Hotel.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Bristol Hotel's rooftop bar in Bristol, Virginia

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Sean Copley, GM at the Bristol Hotel and Catrina Mullins, GM at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia—the birthplace of Country Music and the site of the annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Music Fest every September.

Bristol Virginia's Sessions Hotel with Ferris Wheel for celebrarion of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Bristol Virginia's Sessions Hotel with Ferris Wheel for celebration of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

Both hotels are situated in historic, repurposed structures in the heart of town.

Bristol, Viginia historic architecture abounds.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Historic architecture abounds in Bristol, Virginia.

The underbed music cuts used in this show: Our Happy Hour, Game Changer, and I’ll Keep My Heart are from legendary Nashville musician/songwriter Jim Lauderdale’s new album Game Changer.

Elvis Costello commented about Lauderdale, “He’s a man of great style, an exceptional songwriter and tremendous singer.”

Lauderdale has worked with Ralph Stanley, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, John Oats and numerous other stars over the past 30 years, and he continues to rock.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Bristol
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
