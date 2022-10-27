© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

War and Treaty—rooted in gospel, born of war, nurtured with love

Published October 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT
Birthplace of Country Music Museum
War and Treaty's stars Tanya Trotter (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer (center) and Michael Trotter (right).https://www.thewarandtreaty.com/

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the stars of the musical group War and Treaty, Michael and Tanya Trotter at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Virginia.

Come along and discover how their childhoods were imbued with singing gospel in church, and music permeating their childhood homes. Most touchingly—how the effects of Michael’s stint in the U.S. Army on the battlefields of Iraq continues to influence his passion for music and honoring veterans.

Rolling Stone Magazine, commenting on War and Treaty’s debut album in 2018, “joyful relentless title track, reminiscent of Ike and Tina Turner rock-infused soul.”

Intro and outro music underbed from War and Treaty’s new album Lovers Game.

