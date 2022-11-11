© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Nashville based folk-punk singer-songwriter Sunny War

Published November 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM PST
Singer/songwriter and deft guitarist Sunny War visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol, Virginia.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Nashville based singer-songwriter, guitar virtuoso, Sunny War.

Michael Simmons in L.A. Weekly deftly describes Sunny’s musical artistry “…her right thumb plunks the bass part while her forefinger “…her right thumb plunks the bass part while her forefinger upstrokes notes and chords, leaving the other three fingers unused.

A banjo technique, it’s also used by acoustic blues guitarists. Her fingers are long and strong – Robert Johnson hands – in jarring contrast to the waif they’re attached to. The walking bass line sounds like a hammer striking piano keys in perfect meter, while the fills are dynamic flurries – like cluster bombs. I haven’t heard a young guitarist this dexterous and ass-kicking in eons.”

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
