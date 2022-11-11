A conversation with Nashville based folk-punk singer-songwriter Sunny War

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Nashville based singer-songwriter, guitar virtuoso, Sunny War.

Michael Simmons in L.A. Weekly deftly describes Sunny’s musical artistry “…her right thumb plunks the bass part while her forefinger “…her right thumb plunks the bass part while her forefinger upstrokes notes and chords, leaving the other three fingers unused.

A banjo technique, it’s also used by acoustic blues guitarists. Her fingers are long and strong – Robert Johnson hands – in jarring contrast to the waif they’re attached to. The walking bass line sounds like a hammer striking piano keys in perfect meter, while the fills are dynamic flurries – like cluster bombs. I haven’t heard a young guitarist this dexterous and ass-kicking in eons.”

