Exploring the roots of Americana music with UK based Holler Magazine editors

Published November 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM PST
Editors at UK based Holler Country Magazine Caira Bains (center) Ross Jones (right) visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Virginia.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Ross Jones, editor, and Caira Bains, assistant editor with the UK based digital magazine Holler—an inclusive digital platform with a focus on Country, Americana and Roots music.

UK based Holler Country Magazine logo

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

