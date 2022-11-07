Exploring the roots of Americana music with UK based Holler Magazine editors

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Ross Jones, editor, and Caira Bains, assistant editor with the UK based digital magazine Holler—an inclusive digital platform with a focus on Country, Americana and Roots music.

Holler Country / UK based Holler Country Magazine logo

