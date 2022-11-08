Singer, songwriter S.G. Goodman honors her rural Kentucky roots
Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with singer, songwriter and guitarist, S.G.Goodman when she was performing at the Bristol Virginia Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival in Bristol, Virginia.
Come along and join the conversation as S.G. Goodman shares her life journey that remains firmly rooted in her Hickman, Kentucky agrarian upbringing.
In addition to live stage performances S.G. Goodman recently did a cool Tiny Desk performance on NPR Music, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, October 21, 2022.
The underbed music Space and Time and If You Were Someone I loved were performed by S.G. Goodman. Check out her new album Teeth Marks
