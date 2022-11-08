Singer, songwriter S.G. Goodman honors her rural Kentucky roots

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with singer, songwriter and guitarist, S.G.Goodman when she was performing at the Bristol Virginia Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival in Bristol, Virginia.

Come along and join the conversation as S.G. Goodman shares her life journey that remains firmly rooted in her Hickman, Kentucky agrarian upbringing.

In addition to live stage performances S.G. Goodman recently did a cool Tiny Desk performance on NPR Music, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, October 21, 2022.

The underbed music Space and Time and If You Were Someone I loved were performed by S.G. Goodman. Check out her new album Teeth Marks

Verve Forecast Records / S.G. Goodman's new record album cover Teeth Marks on the Verve Forecast label.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio