Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Singer, songwriter S.G. Goodman honors her rural Kentucky roots

Published November 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM PST
Country musician S.G. Goodman (right) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer in Bristol, Virginia

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with singer, songwriter and guitarist, S.G.Goodman when she was performing at the Bristol Virginia Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival in Bristol, Virginia.

Come along and join the conversation as S.G. Goodman shares her life journey that remains firmly rooted in her Hickman, Kentucky agrarian upbringing.

In addition to live stage performances S.G. Goodman recently did a cool Tiny Desk performance on NPR Music, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, October 21, 2022.

The underbed music Space and Time and If You Were Someone I loved were performed by S.G. Goodman. Check out her new album Teeth Marks

S.G. Goodman's new record album cover Teeth Marks on the Verve Forecast label.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
