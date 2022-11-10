Singer Emily Scott Robinson’s life journey and honoring U.S. Army Afghanistan combat-veteran cousin’s suicide via her plaintive homage “Hometown Hero”

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with musician Emily Scott Robinson at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in Bristol, Virginia.

Come along and join Emily as she shares her life journey and the how she dealt with suicide of her cousin, a two-tour U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan—honoring his life via her utterly poignant song, "Hometown Hero”.

Singer/songwriter Robinson’s music was selected by NPR staff as #3 on the top 10 Best Songs of 2021.

The music underbed in this show, “Old Gods” and “Hometown Hero” were performed by Emily Scott Robinson.

