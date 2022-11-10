© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Singer Emily Scott Robinson’s life journey and honoring U.S. Army Afghanistan combat-veteran cousin’s suicide via her plaintive homage “Hometown Hero”

Published November 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
Musician Emily Scott Robinson in the Green Room at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with musician Emily Scott Robinson at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in Bristol, Virginia.

Come along and join Emily as she shares her life journey and the how she dealt with suicide of her cousin, a two-tour U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan—honoring his life via her utterly poignant song, "Hometown Hero”.

Singer/songwriter Robinson’s music was selected by NPR staff as #3 on the top 10 Best Songs of 2021.

The music underbed in this show, “Old Gods” and “Hometown Hero” were performed by Emily Scott Robinson.

Oh Boy Records
Emily Scott Robinson album cover

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Foundation at Hearst Castle
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
