A conversation with Alice Collins—Florida’s St. George Island visionary

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer on Florida’s St. George Island for a visit with Alice Collins as she celebrates her fiftieth anniversary stewarding Collins Vacation Rentals.

Courtesy Collins Vacation Rentals Alice Collins founder of Collins Vacation Rentals

Back in 1973 when Alice and her husband moved to the island the only way to get here was via a pint-sized car-ferry with a max capacity of nine cars—with just one round-trip daily. There were no paved roads and most of the islanders worked on the bay fishing or tending the oyster beds.

Tom Wilmer Waterfront homes St. George Island

St. George is still insulated from the outside world but there’s a bridge now, and vacation homes are the new driver of the local economy.

Come along and join Alice Collins, followed by a visit with her associate, Sheila Hauser to discover the rest of the story--that just so happens to include St. George’s latest accolade—being named the best in the U.S. by coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, in his yearly ranking of America's best beaches.

