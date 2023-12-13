© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Alice Collins—Florida’s St. George Island visionary

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST
St. George Island lighthouse
Tom Wilmer
St. George Island lighthouse

Alice Collins and Sheila Hauser share insights about Florida’s St. George Island.


Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer on Florida’s St. George Island for a visit with Alice Collins as she celebrates her fiftieth anniversary stewarding Collins Vacation Rentals.

Alice Collins founder of Collins Vacation Rentals
Courtesy Collins Vacation Rentals
Alice Collins founder of Collins Vacation Rentals

Back in 1973 when Alice and her husband moved to the island the only way to get here was via a pint-sized car-ferry with a max capacity of nine cars—with just one round-trip daily. There were no paved roads and most of the islanders worked on the bay fishing or tending the oyster beds.

Waterfront homes St. George Island
Tom Wilmer
Waterfront homes St. George Island

St. George is still insulated from the outside world but there’s a bridge now, and vacation homes are the new driver of the local economy.

Come along and join Alice Collins, followed by a visit with her associate, Sheila Hauser to discover the rest of the story--that just so happens to include St. George’s latest accolade—being named the best in the U.S. by coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, in his yearly ranking of America's best beaches.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
