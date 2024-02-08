Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s must-see Harley Davidson Museum

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Join Jim Fricke, Curatorial Director at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fricke shares highlights of the legendary motorcycle’s 117-year history.

The first Harley was introduced in 1903 in Milwaukee, WI and officially incorporated in 1907, with Walter Davidson acting as the first president. Arthur Davidson became the first general sales manager and the secretary, while William Davidson was the first works manager.

Tom Wilmer On display at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin—1938 Harley Davidson

By 1920 Harley-Davidson was the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer with dealers in 67 countries.

This show was originally broadcast in 2017 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 35th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and the NPR Podcast Directory.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify