Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s must-see Harley Davidson Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 8, 2024 at 11:39 AM PST
1945 U.S. Army Harley on display at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Experiencing Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Harley Davidson Museum with curatorial Director, Jim Fricke.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Join Jim Fricke, Curatorial Director at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fricke shares highlights of the legendary motorcycle’s 117-year history.

The first Harley was introduced in 1903 in Milwaukee, WI and officially incorporated in 1907, with Walter Davidson acting as the first president. Arthur Davidson became the first general sales manager and the secretary, while William Davidson was the first works manager.

On display at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin—1938 Harley Davidson

By 1920 Harley-Davidson was the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer with dealers in 67 countries.

This show was originally broadcast in 2017 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 35th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and the NPR Podcast Directory.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
