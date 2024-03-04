© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Molly Clark’s Cal Poly Arts mission

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:51 AM PST
Tom Wilmer
Correspondent Tom Wilmer and his intern, Addie Uhl met up with Molly Clark, Cal Poly Arts’ Director on-campus at Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo.


Come along and join Clark as she shares insights about her mission to provide compelling performers and performances that resonate with the students, the community and harmonize with the array of academic studies.

Tom Wilmer
Clark noted, “Cal Poly Arts serves the Central Coast and Cal Poly communities as a presenter of public performing arts events geared for a diverse constituency.

"Cal Poly Arts provides a broad program of high-quality professional touring performances, exhibitions and speaking engagements, while also assisting with the educational needs of students through various artist-in-residency activities and off-campus school outreach events."

Cal Poly Arts is a department of the College of Liberal Arts at Cal Poly University.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
