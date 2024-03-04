Molly Clark’s Cal Poly Arts mission

Correspondent Tom Wilmer and his intern, Addie Uhl met up with Molly Clark, Cal Poly Arts’ Director on-campus at Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo.

Come along and join Clark as she shares insights about her mission to provide compelling performers and performances that resonate with the students, the community and harmonize with the array of academic studies.

Tom Wilmer Cal Poly Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo

Clark noted, “Cal Poly Arts serves the Central Coast and Cal Poly communities as a presenter of public performing arts events geared for a diverse constituency.

"Cal Poly Arts provides a broad program of high-quality professional touring performances, exhibitions and speaking engagements, while also assisting with the educational needs of students through various artist-in-residency activities and off-campus school outreach events."

Cal Poly Arts is a department of the College of Liberal Arts at Cal Poly University.

