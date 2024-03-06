Whale watching on Canada’s legendary Bay of Fundy with David Welch

Fundy Tide Runners is situated in a century-old loft located in the Day Adventure Centre beside Market Wharf in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

David Welch says, “Join us aboard Tide Runner, a 24 foot rigid hulled Zodiac Hurricane™ and experience the wonders of the Bay of Fundy. After donning your Mustang™ flotation suit and a short trip briefing, you will embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Once underway, we will weave our way among the bays and channels of the West Isles. Rugged beauty and diverse bird and marine life surround you.”

Tom Wilmer New Brunswick, Canada's Bay of Fundy experiences tidal fluctuations daily of more than 40 feet. Among the greatest tidal fluctuations on the planet.

The world’s highest twice-daily tides stir up a bounty of food in local waters, which attracts several species of migratory whales: including the Minke (12-30ft), the Finback (35-75ft) and Humpbacks (30-50ft), the “clowns of the sea,” and the North Atlantic Right Whale, the rarest whale in the world. Welch added, “You will have an excellent chance of sighting one or more of any of these species on your tour.

In addition to the whales, you will likely encounter harbor seals, harbor porpoises, Atlantic puffins, bald eagles, razorbill auks, black guillemots, and other pelagic sea birds.”

