Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Whale watching on Canada’s legendary Bay of Fundy with David Welch

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:03 PM PST
Whale watching on the Bay of Fundy with Fundy Runners whale watch adventure aboard a 24' Zodiac.

Join David Welch, owner of Fundy Tide Runners based in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, for a whale watching adventure aboard a Zodiac on the legendary Bay of Fundy.


Fundy Tide Runners is situated in a century-old loft located in the Day Adventure Centre beside Market Wharf in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

Fundy Tide Runners logo

David Welch says, “Join us aboard Tide Runner, a 24 foot rigid hulled Zodiac Hurricane™ and experience the wonders of the Bay of Fundy. After donning your Mustang™ flotation suit and a short trip briefing, you will embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Once underway, we will weave our way among the bays and channels of the West Isles. Rugged beauty and diverse bird and marine life surround you.”

New Brunswick, Canada's Bay of Fundy experiences tidal fluctuations daily of more than 40 feet. Among the greatest tidal fluctuations on the planet.

The world’s highest twice-daily tides stir up a bounty of food in local waters, which attracts several species of migratory whales: including the Minke (12-30ft), the Finback (35-75ft) and Humpbacks (30-50ft), the “clowns of the sea,” and the North Atlantic Right Whale, the rarest whale in the world. Welch added, “You will have an excellent chance of sighting one or more of any of these species on your tour.

In addition to the whales, you will likely encounter harbor seals, harbor porpoises, Atlantic puffins, bald eagles, razorbill auks, black guillemots, and other pelagic sea birds.”

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
