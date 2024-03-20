The secrets out—discover why Tuolumne County’s Sierra Repertory Theatre rocks

Scott Viets and Jerry Lee provide background stories about Sierra Repertory Theatre’s past and present:

Sierra Repertory Theatre Sierra Repertory Theatre's Executive Producer Scott Viets

Sierra Repertory Theatre Sierra Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director Jerry Lee

The five founders of Sierra Rep, David and Kathryn Kahn, Doug Brennan, and Sara and Dennis Jones, met at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia, California while doing summer stock performances with the University of Pacific drama program.

As the five worked on sets, costumes and sat together talking late into the night, the idea of Sierra Rep was planted and nurtured.

Sierra Repertory Theatre circa-1857 Fallon House performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Their dream was to establish a professional performing arts center in this rural setting, and to draw both professional artists and audiences by the level of art created here.

They first converted a tin warehouse into a rustic 99-seat theater in East Sonora. More than 30 years later, their shoestring venture has blossomed into a professional arts organization impressive for a rural area. Sierra Rep consistently earns ovations from audiences and the press, and top ratings for artistic and management excellence from the California Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Returning to its roots, Sierra Rep was selected as the resident theater company at the Historic Fallon House in June of 1997.

Sierra Rep now presents Main Stage shows, Cabarets and student workshop productions in two locations – the original East Sonora Theatre and the Historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park. With a staff of 25, the theatre group employs more than 100 artists per year, and holds a contract with Actors’ Equity Association.

Rep actors play to 45,000 patrons annually, with 60 percent traveling an hour or more to attend the shows. Viet adds, “Community support includes 1,500 season subscribers, more than 500 donors and hundreds of volunteers who help our professional artists and staff with sets, costumes, box office work and special events.

To keep theatre accessible to our entire community, we offer student and senior discounts, group rates, and low-cost tickets for school groups. Free professional touring productions our offered to Tuolumne County schools---thriving education program with benefit previews and special events that raise thousands of dollars for the community and educational groups.

