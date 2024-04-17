© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit with a Taoist priest at China’s sacred Mount Emei, and exploring nearby Snow Mountain

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:24 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer with Master Winn at Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, China
“Mavis” Liu Mei
Tom Wilmer with Master Winn at Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, China

Exploring China's Sacred Mount Emei in Sichuan Province with Chinese interpreter "Mavis" Liu Mei

A two-hour drive from the buzzing metropolis of Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Southeastern China is 10,000 foot-tall Mount Emei, the tallest of the country's four sacred Buddhist Mountains.

Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, China Buddhist temple
Tom Wilmer
Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, China Buddhist temple

Mount Emei is home to eleven Taoist and 30 Buddhist Temple complexes dating back more than 1,600 years. China’s first sacred temple was built atop Mount Emei in the 1st Century C.E.

Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, Buddhist priests
Vicki Smith
Mount Emei, Sichuan Provence, Buddhist priests

Come along and join me, correspondent Tom Wilmer and my Chinese guide “Mavis” Liu Mei as we explore Mount Emei and visit with Taoist priest Master Winn at his temple, followed by a cable car ride to Snow Mountain ski resort.

Interpreter/guide Mavis Liu Mei
Tom Wilmer
Interpreter/guide Mavis Liu Mei
Sichuan Provence, Snow Mountain sign.
Tom Wilmer
Sichuan Provence, Snow Mountain sign.

As a visitor from America it is a truly unique experience to explore a destination that’s just as awe inspiring as Yosemite National Park--but markedly different due to the homogeneity of the tourists. For every thousand Chinese tourists we encountered we saw no more than four or five Westerners or Europeans.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
