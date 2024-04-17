A visit with a Taoist priest at China’s sacred Mount Emei, and exploring nearby Snow Mountain

A two-hour drive from the buzzing metropolis of Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Southeastern China is 10,000 foot-tall Mount Emei, the tallest of the country's four sacred Buddhist Mountains.

Mount Emei is home to eleven Taoist and 30 Buddhist Temple complexes dating back more than 1,600 years. China’s first sacred temple was built atop Mount Emei in the 1st Century C.E.

Come along and join me, correspondent Tom Wilmer and my Chinese guide “Mavis” Liu Mei as we explore Mount Emei and visit with Taoist priest Master Winn at his temple, followed by a cable car ride to Snow Mountain ski resort.

As a visitor from America it is a truly unique experience to explore a destination that’s just as awe inspiring as Yosemite National Park--but markedly different due to the homogeneity of the tourists. For every thousand Chinese tourists we encountered we saw no more than four or five Westerners or Europeans.

