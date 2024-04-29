© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nashville’s Jim Lauderdale--a songwriter’s songwriter

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:20 PM PDT
Songwriter/musician Jim Lauderdale shares his musical journey with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Come along and join Nashville-based Jim Lauderdale as he shares his incredible music journey that commenced when he was a kid in choir in North Carolina.

Lauderdale, in addition to winning two Grammys, is also a five-time nominee.

Lauderdale’s been making music Since 1986. He’s released 31 studio albums, including collaborations with artists such as Dr. Ralph Stanley, Buddy Miller, and Donna the Buffalo.

A "songwriter's songwriter," his songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, notably George Strait, Gary Allan, Elvis Costello, Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

The music underbed in this show, Our Happy Hour, I’ll Keep My Heart Open For You, and We’re All We’ve Got are from Lauderdale’s album, Game Changer.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with two-time Grammy winner, Jim Lauderdale at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival back in September 2022 and the show is reposted as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
