Conversations with Bristol VA’s American Roots musicians—Rosanne Cash, Jake Blount, Emily Scott Robinson and S.G. Goodman

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia for conversations with luminaries of American Roots Music: Rosanne Cash, Jake Blount,

Courtesy Jake Blount / Jake Blount's new album The New Faith cover

Emily Scott Robinson

Birthplace of Country Music / Emily Scott Robinson

and S.G. Goodman.

Birthplace of Country Music / Tom Wilmer (left) with S.G. Goodman at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

The interviews were recorded on location at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival September 9-11, 2022.

Foundation at Hearst Castle / Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify