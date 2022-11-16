Jim Lauderdale—American Roots music legend shares his life journey

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with two-time Grammy winner, Jim Lauderdale at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival this past September.

Come along and join Nashville-based Lauderdale as he shares his incredible music journey that commenced when he was a kid in choir in North Carolina.

Lauderdale, in addition to winning two Grammys, is also a five-time nominee.

Lauderdale’s been making music Since 1986. He’s released 31 studio albums, including collaborations with artists such as Dr. Ralph Stanley, Buddy Miller, and Donna the Buffalo. A "songwriter's songwriter," his songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, notably George Strait, Gary Allan, Elvis Costello, Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

The music underbed in this show, Our Happy Hour, I’ll Keep My Heart Open For You, and We’re All We’ve Got are from Lauderdale’s new album, Game Changer.

