Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Jim Lauderdale—American Roots music legend shares his life journey

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:12 PM PST
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival
Musician Jim Lauderdale (right) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with two-time Grammy winner, Jim Lauderdale at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival this past September.

Come along and join Nashville-based Lauderdale as he shares his incredible music journey that commenced when he was a kid in choir in North Carolina.

Lauderdale, in addition to winning two Grammys, is also a five-time nominee.

Lauderdale’s been making music Since 1986. He’s released 31 studio albums, including collaborations with artists such as Dr. Ralph Stanley, Buddy Miller, and Donna the Buffalo. A "songwriter's songwriter," his songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, notably George Strait, Gary Allan, Elvis Costello, Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

The music underbed in this show, Our Happy Hour, I’ll Keep My Heart Open For You, and We’re All We’ve Got are from Lauderdale’s new album, Game Changer.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
