Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Bristol VA’s Earnest Tube recording studio honors RCA Victor’s 1927 Bristol Sessions

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Earnest Tube--Believe in Bristol.jpg
Courtesy Believe in Bristol
/
Earnest Tube recording studio logo

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Clint Holly at The Earnest Tube recording studio.

The Tube studio is modeled on the legendary 1927 RCA-Victor Bristol recording sessions, also known as the “Big Bang” of country music.

Clint Holly at Earnest Tube recording studio in Bristol, VA.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Clint Holly at Earnest Tube recording studio in Bristol, VA

Engineers Clint Holley and Dave Polster have perfected the craft of recording musicians live with pre-World War II recording technology via live and direct-to-lacquer (AKA: direct-to-disc).

Utilizing minimal microphone placements, the Tube records artists similar to how Alan Lomax and the 1927 RCA-Victor staff recorded famed musicians such as the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.

Subsequent to the recording sessions at the Tube, musicians are presented with a playable 12” vinyl disc recording. The Tube crew also digitizes musicians’ lacquer recordings into high-resolution files for online sharing.

Click here for Earnest Tube on Instagram:

Click here to view Earnest Tube Youtube

Click here for Earnest Tube Facebook page

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
