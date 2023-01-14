Bristol VA’s Earnest Tube recording studio honors RCA Victor’s 1927 Bristol Sessions

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Bristol, Virginia for a conversation with Clint Holly at The Earnest Tube recording studio.

The Tube studio is modeled on the legendary 1927 RCA-Victor Bristol recording sessions, also known as the “Big Bang” of country music.

Tom Wilmer / Clint Holly at Earnest Tube recording studio in Bristol, VA

Engineers Clint Holley and Dave Polster have perfected the craft of recording musicians live with pre-World War II recording technology via live and direct-to-lacquer (AKA: direct-to-disc).

Utilizing minimal microphone placements, the Tube records artists similar to how Alan Lomax and the 1927 RCA-Victor staff recorded famed musicians such as the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.

Subsequent to the recording sessions at the Tube, musicians are presented with a playable 12” vinyl disc recording. The Tube crew also digitizes musicians’ lacquer recordings into high-resolution files for online sharing.

