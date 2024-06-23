The original Las Vegas—New Mexico's history, architecture, culture and cuisine
Tom Wilmer visits with retired Las Vegas New Mexico park ranger, architectural historian and restaurateur at the historic Plaza Hotel
Come along and join us at the historic Plaza Hotel for a meet up with Dennis Dittmanson, retired National Park ranger with three decades in the field, including a stint at the nearby Fort Union National Monument. Dittmanson is also a proud member of the Las Vegas Citizens’ Committee for Historic Preservation.
We’ll then visit with Yale-graduate architect, Elmo Baca who’s a downtown revitalization expert, historic preservation consultant, proprietor of the Indigo Theater, and a multi-generation Las Vegas resident.
Next up is Sarah Jo Mathews, proprietor of the Prairie Hill Café and Byron T’s Saloon located in the Plaza Hotel in heart of old town Las Vegas. Mathews shares her passion for not only the historic town of Las Vegas, her diner and saloon, but also the memorable things to do and see in the surrounding area.
As a side-note, when the historic Plaza Hotel first opened back in 1882 it was touted as “The Belle of the Southwest” and the fanciest hotel in all of New Mexico Territory.
The hotel remains as an elegant grand dame, so much so, that it is a frequent Hollywood film location site dating from Tom Mix silent pictures, to the Longmire series, Easy Rider, Vampires, No Country for Old Men, and more.
Note to ghost hunters: the Plaza also has a reputation as one of New Mexico’s most haunted hotels.
