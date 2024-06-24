Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance—stewarding Northern New Mexico’s land

The Gallinas river was devastated by the largest fire in the state’s history, the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire in 2022.

The fire ravaged more than 342,000 acres, including a majority of the upper Rio Gallinas watershed.

The fire destroyed more than 900 structures, including 300 homes. Subsequent floods contaminated watersheds and resulted in drinking water emergencies and mandatory water cuts.

Two years later the surrounding communities and environment continue to experience long-term impacts from flooding, water quality degradation, loss of vegetation, and decreased soil stability and siltation caused by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a riverside visit with Lea Knutson, Executive Director of the non-profit Hermits Peak watershed Alliance to discover the rest of the story.

Hermit's Peak Watershed Alliance’s mission is to foster land stewardship to ensure the long-term vitality of the region’s watersheds surrounding Las Vegas New Mexico.

