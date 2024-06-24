© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance—stewarding Northern New Mexico’s land

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:30 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lea Knutson (left), Executive Director of Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance visits creekside with correspondent Tom Wilmer
MARK EDWARD HARRIS
Lea Knutson, Executive Director of Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance visits creekside with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Lea Knutson, Executive Director of Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance shares tales of impressive stewardship initiatives--post Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire.


The Gallinas river was devastated by the largest fire in the state’s history, the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire in 2022.

The fire ravaged more than 342,000 acres, including a majority of the upper Rio Gallinas watershed.

The fire destroyed more than 900 structures, including 300 homes. Subsequent floods contaminated watersheds and resulted in drinking water emergencies and mandatory water cuts.

Two years later the surrounding communities and environment continue to experience long-term impacts from flooding, water quality degradation, loss of vegetation, and decreased soil stability and siltation caused by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a riverside visit with Lea Knutson, Executive Director of the non-profit Hermits Peak watershed Alliance to discover the rest of the story.

Hermit's Peak Watershed Alliance’s mission is to foster land stewardship to ensure the long-term vitality of the region’s watersheds surrounding Las Vegas New Mexico.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More