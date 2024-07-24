California Cadet Corps—teaching leadership skills
Major Tate Burns with the California Cadet Corps offers insights about the program for students ranging in age from 12 years-old through 18.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Camp San Luis Obispo where he visits with Major Tate Burns who shares insights about the California Cadet Corps.
The Historical Roots of the California Cadet Corps began in 1911 when the California Legislature passed the High School Cadet Act.
The six objectives of the California Cadet Corps are to develop leadership, citizenship, patriotism, academic excellence, basic military knowledge, and health, wellness, and fitness. Youth between the ages of 12-18 participate in the cadet program.
The CACC's primary goal is not to send all their cadets to the military. More of the CACC's cadets have become astronauts, chemists, doctors and other professions than have joined the military.
