Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

California Cadet Corps—teaching leadership skills

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 24, 2024 at 7:16 PM PDT
California Cadet Corps troops march in formation at Camp San Luis Obispo during summer exercise
Courtesy California Cadet Corps
California Cadet Corps troops march in formation at Camp San Luis Obispo during summer exercise

Major Tate Burns with the California Cadet Corps offers insights about the program for students ranging in age from 12 years-old through 18.


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Camp San Luis Obispo where he visits with Major Tate Burns who shares insights about the California Cadet Corps.

Major Tate Burns with the California Cadet Corps visits with Tom Wilmer at Camp San Luis Obispo
Major Tate Burns with the California Cadet Corps visits with Tom Wilmer at Camp San Luis Obispo

The Historical Roots of the California Cadet Corps began in 1911 when the California Legislature passed the High School Cadet Act.

California Cadet Corps summer retreat at Camp San Luis Obispo.
Courtesy California Cadet Corps
California Cadet Corps summer retreat at Camp San Luis Obispo.

The six objectives of the California Cadet Corps are to develop leadership, citizenship, patriotism, academic excellence, basic military knowledge, and health, wellness, and fitness. Youth between the ages of 12-18 participate in the cadet program.

The CACC's primary goal is not to send all their cadets to the military. More of the CACC's cadets have become astronauts, chemists, doctors and other professions than have joined the military.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Camp San Luis Obispo
