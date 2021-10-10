-
More than 77,000 people have been displaced by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, and in Santa Cruz County, that’s put a strain on shelter capacity. People…
-
The base commander at California National Guard base Camp San Luis talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the process of becoming the first military…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, by speaking to its organizer, Denis Hayes, in a wide-ranging and in-depth…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the California National Guard base Camp San Luis Obispo, where he interviews San Luis Obispo County employees and…
-
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (COES) and the California Specialized Training Institute (CSTI) are charged with coordinating…
-
On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas: Do you want to make your home wildfire resistant? A landscape design expert says much of the conventional wisdom…
-
Camp San Luis Obispo garrison commander Lt. Col. Brian Wintzer speaks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the role Camp SLO plays as a California Army…
-
There are two big events planned for Saturday in San Luis Obispo; one is the March for Our Lives, during which area students and supporters will…
-
At its March 21 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council will look at options regarding the Rental Housing Inspection Program. Last week, the council…
-
A ceremony Wednesday morning marked the opening of the Central Coast Cyber Forensics Lab, a group project of Cal Poly and the California State University…